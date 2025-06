Rákkezelésre érkezett, iráni rakétacsapás áldozata lett családjával egy ukrán kislány Izraelben

Nastia Borik was just 7. A Ukrainian refugee fighting leukemia, she came to Israel for a chance at life.

On Saturday, Iranian missiles ended that chance — killing her, her mother, grandmother, and two little cousins.

