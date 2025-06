„Csak egy karcolás” – így kommentálta Elon Musk a robbanással végződött űrrakétatesztet

Reminder: Elon Musk, whose Starship just blew up on the test stand (with its extra fuel tanks nearby), was allowed for THIRTY YEARS to lie about his training in science. He started lying in 1995, kept lying – and suffered no consequences. But physics itself has consequences. 1/ pic.twitter.com/SOZkB4KWvn

— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) June 19, 2025