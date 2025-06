Élő pajzsként próbálta megakadályozni egy illegális bevándorló letartóztatását New York demokrata párti polgármesterjelöltje

NEW: NYC Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander blatantly interferes with an ICE operation by locking arms with a likely illegal immigrant at 26 Federal Plaza, demanding they show him a judicial warrant, which federal agents do NOT have to do to make an arrest.

Border Czar Tom Homan has… pic.twitter.com/4KCfQXPK5q

— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 17, 2025