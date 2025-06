Napokra volt az atombombától Irán

Gen. Erik Kurilla, @CENTCOM Commander (June 10, 2025): „It is estimated that current stockpiles and the available centrifuges … are sufficient to produce its first 25 kg of weapons-grade material in roughly one week and enough for up to ten nuclear weapons in three weeks.” pic.twitter.com/1bW68bWQvJ

