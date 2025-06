Izrael légicsapást hajtott végre az iráni állami televízió teheráni épülete ellen – VIDEÓ

The Iranian regime’s state-run propaganda outlet was bombed mid-broadcast.

Moments before the blast, the anchor said: “The voice of the aggressor is being portrayed as the voice of truth… what you heard, the murky atmosphere — it’s all a studio….”

You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/S5h7Z0jxYL

— Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 16, 2025