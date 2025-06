Tíz napja ég egy több ezer autót és üzemanyagot szállító hajó az óceánon – súlyos környezeti kockázatokat jelenthet

#UPDATE 2

– Vessel is approx. 340 mi SW of Adak.

– Wednesday overflight confirmed vessel still on fire, no visible indication it’s taking on water.

– Zodiac Maritime coordinating to send salvage team for assessments.

📸 From Wednesday

Press Release: https://t.co/SBVLX7MlHs https://t.co/bZnkENfdS5 pic.twitter.com/kNzAzAYpw6

— USCGAlaska (@USCGAlaska) June 6, 2025