Hajtóvadászat indult egy volt amerikai katona ellen, akit három kislánya megölésével gyanúsítanak

The search for Travis Decker who murdered his three daughters in WA state, persists, with at least 50 law enforcement officers from King, Snohomish, and Chelan Sheriff’s Offices concentrating efforts near Ingalls Creek.

He is believed to potentially be in this area, according to… pic.twitter.com/MO4wGT6jhI

— Eugene (@BreakingNews4X) June 10, 2025