Kárpátaljai magyar katonát neveztek ki az ukrán hadsereg egyik legfontosabb tisztségére

Today, by decree of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Robert “Madjar” Brovdi was appointed commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. This has significantly shaken Russian military correspondents and other Z-scum. Not only is this man an incredibly experienced professional who knows exactly… pic.twitter.com/0TNUkX77cm

— Denis Danilov (@DenisDanilovL) June 4, 2025