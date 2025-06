Videón, ahogy megsemmisítenek egy orosz vadászgépet az ukránok Kurszkban

Russian Forces are now visually confirmed to have lost a Su-35 fighter jet in the Kursk today, potentially shot down by an F-16 or using a Patriot System

This is the 8th confirmed destruction of a Su-35 by Ukraine 🇺🇦 in the war pic.twitter.com/vDmXWg5Dyo

— Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) June 7, 2025