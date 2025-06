Washingtonba utazott Volodimir Zelenszkij jobbkeze, megállapodást kötne az Egyesült Államokkal

🇺🇦🇺🇸 A Ukrainian delegation, led by First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, has arrived in Washington. According to Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak, key topics on the agenda include defense support, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the return of deported… https://t.co/KWoqIAhvdw

— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 3, 2025