Egy kapibara megszökött az állatkertből Kínában, de elfogták – VIDEÓ

🚨Capybara on the run! In Yangzhou, China, a capybara named Doubao escaped the zoo 40 days ago—his furry accomplices were caught, but he’s still at large.

— Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) May 12, 2025