Gyújtogatás, rohamrendőrök, könnygáz – zavargásokba fulladt a PSG Bajnokok Ligája-győzelme Párizsban – VIDEÓ

🚨🇫🇷⚽️ PARIS IN CHAOS AFTER PSG VICTORY | Fans open water pipes on Champs-Élysées to celebrate, cars set on fire, firefighters intervene, and one supporter climbs onto a police car!#PSG #UCLFinal #Paris #France #ChampionsLeague #Football pic.twitter.com/AGVmtUJvWg

— Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) May 31, 2025