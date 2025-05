Félelmetes, ahogy összeomlott egy hatszáz éves épület Kínában – VIDEÓ

In China, a 650-year-old tower collapsed after an expensive renovation

In the city of Fengyang, the roof of the ancient Drum Tower, built in 1375, caved in — just a year after undergoing a costly restoration.

Local authorities blamed the wind, but on social media, people are… pic.twitter.com/SS0DyTjbk7

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 21, 2025