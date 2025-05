Halálos áradások és földcsuszamlások történtek Dél-Kínában, többen meghaltak

This afternoon: Destructive flash floods swept away many private vehicles in Shizhaizhen Town, Cangwu County, Guangxi, China

Guangxi, China: 610.5 mm rain in 24 hrs in Longmengang, nearly 200 mm in Nanning. Over 30 trains suspended; Level One flood response underway. pic.twitter.com/WtnPyoKOfd

— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) May 18, 2025