Fontos védelmi állásokat sikerült áttörnie az orosz hadseregnek

#NewsMap

Critical situation for the Ukrainian army in the northern Pokrovsk sector. Russian invasion forces captured #Novoolenivka and #Oleksandropil after heavy battles.

Even worse: Russians got de facto control over 10 km of the T0504 between Myrnohrad and Kostyantynivka. pic.twitter.com/LeGZdJv9R6

— Julian Röpcke🇺🇦 (@JulianRoepcke) May 8, 2025