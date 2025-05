Biciklivel dobálták meg a rendőröket a verekedő fiatalok Hollandiában – VIDEÓ

It was the first summer day in the Netherlands and we’ve got two kinds of people.

The ones who enjoy what we have.

The ones who enjoy destroying what we have.

We should get rid of the last ones… but as all Dutch people can guess. There were no arrests 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SW5R0etsxJ

— Maurice Verschuur (@MauriceVeschuur) May 2, 2025