Robbanás rázta meg Észak-Kínát: legalább egy ember meghalt, 21-en megsérültek

An explosion at an apartment complex in Taiyuan, North China’s Shanxi Province, has injured 17 people, four of whom are in critical condition.

The blast, which occurred around 1 p.m. in the Beiying area of Xiaodian District, started a fire that was extinguished by 3 p.m. Local… pic.twitter.com/YlIp68Wc7y

— T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) April 30, 2025