Hatalmas tűz ütött ki egy indiai szállodában, gyermekek is az áldozatok között vannak – VIDEÓ

VIDEO | Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a hotel in central Kolkata’s Mechuapatti area on Tuesday night. At least 15 bodies have been recovered so far, Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said.

Several people were seen trying to escape through the windows and narrow ledges of… pic.twitter.com/aHyws4JHLX

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2025