Válaszolt Donald Tusknak a magyar miniszterelnök: „Magyarország nem fog kilépni az EU-ból”

Dear Donald,

Don’t raise your hopes too high. Hungary will not leave the EU. We will transform it with the @PatriotsEU, to restore it to what it once was when Poland and Hungary joined.

Back then, Brussels bureaucrats served the people instead of themselves. Back then,… https://t.co/AmbCyl6Q9d

— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) April 25, 2025