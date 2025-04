Folytatódik a háború, brutális támadás érte Kijevet az éjjel: legalább kilencen meghaltak, 63-an megsebesültek

At night, the Russians killed 10 civilians in Kyiv.

Just like that. Because they can.

But don’t forget — it’s the victims who are to blame. And Putin wants peace.

That's the kind of "peace" he'll bring to other European countries.

— Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) April 24, 2025