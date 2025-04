Sorozatlövő fegyverek, felgyújtott kocsik: összehangolt támadássorozatot hajtottak végre Franciaországban kedden

🇫🇷FRANCE’S PRISONS UNDER FIRE — LITERALLY

Gunfire. Torched cars. Coordinated chaos.

At least 8 prisons across France were hit overnight in what officials are calling a direct message from the narco underworld.

Toulon’s prison took automatic fire, cars went up in flames in… https://t.co/Hvrsuszwl2 pic.twitter.com/AkVuhztXzX

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 15, 2025