Megtalálhatták a 11 éves kislány holttestét, aki két hete merült el a Temzében

BREAKING: A body has been found after an 11-year-old girl went missing in the River Thames, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Sky’s @BarbaraGSerra has the latest.

Read more ➡️ https://t.co/mgQbZ5SC9D

📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/wiIVxM8wzq

— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 13, 2025