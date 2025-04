Többször is visszatért a halál torkából egy amerikai veterán – most elmondta, miket tapasztalt

This Man has apparently seen Death 4 times, been clinically Dead three times, and witnessed what lies beyond Death. This is what he has to say about what comes next and how we will feel the emotions of everyone we have ever encountered.

Dannion Brinkley was struck twice by… pic.twitter.com/9v2LxyJRQU

— Vicky Verma (@Unexplained2020) November 9, 2024