Sosem látott felvétel jelent meg a Wagner-csoport és az orosz kormányerők összecsapásáról

Wagner mutiny: Archive footage shows Russian Ka-52 helicopter shot down by Wagner PMC with a MANPADS in Voronezh on June 24, 2023.

The video captures the missile hit, pilot ejection, and rotor blade detachment.

The pilots did not survive. pic.twitter.com/cMhMuECnWN

