A negyedik eltűnt amerikai katona holttestét is megtalálták Litvániában

Search-and-recovery operations continue last night and today at the Pabradė Training Ground in eastern Lithuania; with two working dogs from the Estonian Military Police, Tilt and Maik, arriving to help search for the fourth and final missing U.S. Soldier from the 1st Armored… pic.twitter.com/mXJ5oEu69w

— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 1, 2025