Patkány volt a levesben, be is zárt Japán egyik legnagyobb étteremlánca

„Sukiya, a major 🇯🇵beef bowl chain, has announced that a rat had been found in the miso soup served to customers at a store in Tottori Prefecture.”

If you’re traveling to Japan, you need to be aware of food safety problems, which have been frequent in recent years.🤮 pic.twitter.com/r0JnUbEtXl

— ShanghaiPanda (@thinking_panda) March 25, 2025