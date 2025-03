Brutális akciót hajtottak végre az oroszok, lángba borult Ukrajna egyik nagyvárosa

❗️🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦 – Russian Armed Forces Attack Dnipro

Preliminary reports indicate that the strike targeted the Bartolomeo hotel and restaurant complex in Dnipro, Ukraine.

A large fire has broken out at the site, with flames and smoke visible from a distance. As of now, there are no… pic.twitter.com/hAdkAkfrGC

— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) March 28, 2025