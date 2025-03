Súlyos földrengés Thaiföldön, pánik tört ki Mianmarban – VIDEÓ

Just experienced a 7.7 strength #earthquake in #Bangkok for close to 3 minutes. Its epicenter was Mandalay, Myanmar, over 1200 kms from here.

Despite the distance it swayed buildings; caused cracks, forced evacuations and rooftop pools cascaded much water to down below. Scary! pic.twitter.com/iIeV7WQWN6

— Joseph Çiprut (@mindthrust) March 28, 2025