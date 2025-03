Oltás közben lezuhant egy tűzoltó helikopter, egyre több halottja van a dél-koreai erdőtűznek

1000 year old Temple consumed by wildfire

Thousand-year-old Unramsa Temple on Cheondeungsan Mountain South Korea, was completely destroyed by a forest fire yesterday. It quickly spread due to strong winds, burning down both the main building and its outbuildings.

“Before the… pic.twitter.com/X5Bk6aTjUy

— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) March 23, 2025