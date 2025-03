Több mint 250 millió forintot érő ékszereket nyelt le egy amerikai tolvaj

Shoutout to our detectives in the Violent Crimes Unit!

After a long and laborious investigation involving stolen jewelry, they were able to recover over $769,000 worth of earrings swallowed by the suspect.

Detectives monitored Jaythan Gilder for more than a dozen days at… pic.twitter.com/GFoPjkCURo

— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 21, 2025