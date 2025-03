Önkéntes távozásra szólította fel Trump az illegálisan tartózkodó bevándorlókat – VIDEÓ

The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return.

Thank you @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/fyUtqpy4K1

— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 18, 2025