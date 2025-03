Kétoldalú találkozóról állapodott meg Szijjártó Péter és az ukrán külügyminiszter

On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, I had a constructive conversation with Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó. We agreed to hold a separate bilateral meeting soon to have a thorough discussion of all issues on our agenda. pic.twitter.com/RKZ4QCc4ja

— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) March 18, 2025