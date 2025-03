Trump a Fehér Házban találkozik Conor McGregor ketrecharcossal

BREAKING: Irish 🇮🇪 Conor McGregor on the White House podium:

„Illegal migration is out of control. Some towns have been completely overrun, where the Irish are becoming a minority. There will be no homeland.”

He is 100% correct.

pic.twitter.com/BBgq7w4Yyw

— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) March 17, 2025