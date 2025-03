Ukrajna elvesztette Szudzsát, az általa elfoglalt legnagyobb várost a kurszki területen

This lunchtime #Chernihiv was hit again.

A cell tower on the council building in the border village of Semenivka was hit by a small drone. Internet and power outages have been fixed.

Also, a Russian ballistic missile fell in the region, presumably it was faulty. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/DKQF9abGBv

