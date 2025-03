Felgyújtottak egy férfit a Times Square-en: Súlyos sérülésekkel került kórházba

NEW: NYPD Searching for suspect after a man SET ON FIRE in Times Square.

Around 3:55 a.m. on 41st Street and 7th Avenue, a 49-year-old victim says a male approached him and threw a liquid on him and proceeded to ignite a fire.

Victim suffered burns to his face and arms and was… pic.twitter.com/LvuS696wZc

— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 16, 2025