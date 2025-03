Volodimir Zelenszkij: az ukrán csapatokat nem zárták körül Kurszkban

I received a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi.

Defense of our positions in the Donetsk region and other frontline areas. I am grateful to all Ukrainian units for their resilience and effectiveness in destroying the occupier. The situation in the Pokrovsk direction has been…

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 15, 2025