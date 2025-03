Önként elhagyta Ausztráliát a botrányt keltő amerikai influenszer, aki elragadt egy vombatkölyköt az anyaállattól

SCUMBAG OF THE DAY 🤬

Sam Jones is a US hunting influencer who has gone viral for posting a tiktok of her taking a baby wombat away from its mother in the middle of the night as a joke…for a bit of fun.

Please Sign The Petition at https://t.co/TJGIq2orzj via @UKChange. pic.twitter.com/aZNVd5gt5Q

— PROTECT ALL WILDLIFE (@Protect_Wldlife) March 12, 2025