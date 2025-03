Misztikus óceáni lényt fogott ki egy halász

Deep-sea fisherman Roman Fedortsov has shared his latest bizarre catch a smooth lumpfish „Aptocyclus ventricosus”with a brain-like body, shrunken eyes, and a gaping mouth. Pulled from the northern Pacific, the fish’s appearance was likely distorted due to pressure changes. The… pic.twitter.com/1nnhyDFAjd

— 𝙁𝙪𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙚𝙘𝙝 (@Futuretechh_) March 1, 2025