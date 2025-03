Ízléstelen viccet csináltak Ferenc pápa hamvazószerdai üzenetéből, gyorsan törölték a posztot

The #Ashes remind us of who we are, which does us good. It puts us in our place, smooths out the rough edges of our narcissism, brings us back to reality, and makes us more humble and open to one another. None of us is God; we are all on a journey. #Lenthttps://t.co/o87vq2snzE

— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 5, 2025