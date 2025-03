Apokaliptikus vörös köd borította be Texast – VIDEÓ

It’s like Mars in Fort Worth, #Texas, where a raging dust and sand storm has darkened the sky and blocked visibility, with winds of more than 60 mph lashing the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. More than 261,000 customers are without power. Numerous accidents have been… pic.twitter.com/0tJCkTKRF2

— Genesis Watchman Report (@ReportWatchman) March 5, 2025