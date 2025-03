Japánban tovább terjedt az elmúlt 50 év legsúlyosabb erdőtüze

Japan is battling its largest wildfire in over 30 years, spreading in the country’s northeast. Authorities have ordered over 4,500 evacuations. Aerial footage shows flames engulfing homes and trees near Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture. One death has been reported. #PlanetMatters pic.twitter.com/RwMZUMl3gr

— WatchTower 环球瞭望台 (@WatchTowerGW) March 4, 2025