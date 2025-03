Amerikai külügyminiszter: Donald Trump az egyetlen ember a földön, aki az asztalhoz ültetheti Vlagyimir Putyint

Pressed by George Stephanopoulos, Secretary of State Marco Rubio argues the U.S. has pressured Israel more than Ukraine, defending Trump’s approach to bringing Russia to the negotiating table.

„We have been nice by comparison."

— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 2, 2025