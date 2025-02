Zelenszkij a háború évfordulóján: Három év ellenállás, három év az ukránok abszolút hősiességéből

Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians. I am proud of Ukraine! I thank everyone who defends and supports it. Everyone who works for Ukraine. And may the memory of all those who gave their lives for our state and people… pic.twitter.com/HeNMpJX891

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2025