Volodimir Zelenszkij üzenetet küldött Orbán Viktornak

❗️”If there was an agreement not to expand NATO to the east, it was negotiated between the US and USSR, before our independence. The Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia were not supposed to be part of the Alliance, but they are in the bloc. This… pic.twitter.com/UT8HKASyMR

— MAKS 24 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) February 23, 2025