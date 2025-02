Lopott bankkártyával vették meg a tolvajok egy milliókat érő lottószelvényt – vajon övék marad-e a nyeremény?

Man Offers to Split Lottery Jackpot With Thieves Who Stole His Credit Card 💳

💳 In Feb 2025, in Toulouse, France, a man had his wallet stolen and later discovered that the thieves used his credit card to buy a scratch ticket that won a €500,000 ($523,000) jackpot.

💳… pic.twitter.com/k7uQUO4GGV

— Intrigue Archive (@IntrigueArchive) February 22, 2025