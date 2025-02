Késes támadás Franciaországban: legalább egy ember meghalt és több rendőr súlyosan megsérült

🚨🚨🚨

One person was killed, and several others were injured in a knife attack in Mulhouse, northeastern France.

The attacker, an Algerian migrant, has been neutralized.

And crazy European officials are demanding more migrants to come🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️#France #MassDeportationsNow pic.twitter.com/jRUu9aA7VM

— Military Conflicts (@Alex_RobertsJ) February 22, 2025