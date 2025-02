Ausztráliában lett meg a Lengyelországból ellopott „lyukas dollár”

A rare 1813 Holey Dollar – the first currency minted in 🇦🇺 – returns to 🇵🇱! Presented by T.H. @Tony_Burke to the 🇵🇱 side, this historic coin was once part of Poland’s collection but went missing. Now, thanks to great 🇦🇺🇵🇱cooperation (@AusFedPolice among others), it’s coming home pic.twitter.com/2qnPGHV3oj

— Poland in Australia (@PLinAustralia) February 14, 2025