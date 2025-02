Több embert is megkéselt egy 23 éves szír támadó Ausztriában, egy 14 éves fiú belehalt a sérüléseibe

It happened again. This Syrian migrant stabbed a 14 y/o Austrian boy to death and injured 5 others today in Villach, Austria.🇦🇹

He proudly smiles after the fact.

I wasn’t exaggerating when I said this happens daily in Europe: A one-sided civil war is waged on us Europeans. pic.twitter.com/jMJ2WpNeQe

