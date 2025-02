Egy orvos és egy ápolónő videóban állítja, hogy izraeli betegeket öltek meg

🚨🇦🇺AUSTRALIAN NURSES SUSPENDED AFTER THREATENING TO KILL ISRAELI PATIENTS

2 nurses in Sydney have been suspended after a shocking video showed them boasting about refusing to treat Israeli patients and threatening to kill them.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese slammed the… pic.twitter.com/UDk4eIAo6N

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 12, 2025