Donald Trump kiadott egy újabb utasítást, régóta várt lépésre kerülhet sor

The penny costs over 3 cents to make and cost US taxpayers over $179 million in FY2023.

The Mint produced over 4.5 billion pennies in FY2023, around 40% of the 11.4 billion coins for circulation produced.

Penny (or 3 cents!) for your thoughts.

— Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) January 22, 2025